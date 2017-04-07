FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ciber says entered into amendment No. 15 with Wells Fargo Bank NA on April 3 - SEC filing
April 7, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ciber says entered into amendment No. 15 with Wells Fargo Bank NA on April 3 - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Ciber Inc

* Ciber Inc - on April 3, co entered into amendment No. 15 with Wells Fargo Bank NA, lender under company's asset based lending facility - SEC filing

* Ciber Inc - amendment No. 15 also permits an overadvance under credit facility of $12.3 million through and including April 5, 2017 - SEC filing

* Ciber Inc - amendment limits borrowings under credit facility to lesser of 100 pct of forecasted figure in 13-week cash forecast required and $30.5 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oREsat) Further company coverage:

