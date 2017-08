May 15 (Reuters) - CIEL Ltd:

* 9-Months ended March 2017 group revenue 15.33 billion rupees versus 14.10 billion rupees year ago

* 9-Months ended March 2017 group profit before taxation 1.25 billion rupees versus 890.3 million rupees year ago

* Says group expects to post an improved operational performance for the financial year under review Source: bit.ly/2qncsNa Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)