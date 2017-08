May 10 (Reuters) - CIEL Textile Ltd:

* 9-Months ended March 2017 group revenue 7.89 billion rupees versus 7.92 billion rupees year ago

* 9-Months ended March 2017 group profit before taxation 478.9 million rupees versus 551.5 million rupees year ago

* Expects net profit for the group to be lower than that of the previous year Source: bit.ly/2r08hqh Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)