BRIEF-VGP sells its park Nehatu in Estonia for 54 million euros
* REG-VGP NV: VGP SELLS ITS VGP PARK NEHATU (ESTONIA) FOR € 54 MILLION
July 3 Ciel Ltd
* Declared a final dividend of 13 cents per share to all shareholders in respect of the financial year ending 30 June 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2tA158C Further company coverage:
* SAID ON FRIDAY AGREED TO ACQUIRE A DISTRESSED ASSET PORTFOLIO CONTAINING SECURED CORPORATE RECEIVABLES IN CROATIA FROM AN INTERNATIONAL BANK FOR ABOUT 21 MILLION EURO