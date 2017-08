BRIEF-Ciena adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.45

June 1 (Reuters) - Ciena Corp:

* Ciena reports fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 revenue $707 million versus I/B/E/S view $694.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Ciena Corp - expects fiscal Q3 2017 revenue in range of $710 to $740 million

* Ciena Corp - expects fiscal q3 2017 adjusted (non-gaap) gross margin in mid-40s percentage range

* Sees Q3 adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expense of approximately $235 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $723.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ciena Corp - inventories at quarter-end totaled $287.1 million