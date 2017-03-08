FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group says FY contracted sales increased by 75.5% to RMB 53 bln
March 8, 2017 / 4:48 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group says FY contracted sales increased by 75.5% to RMB 53 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd-

* Fy contracted sales increased by 75.5% to rmb53.00 billion

* FY recognized revenue increased by 21.9% to rmb22.224 billion

* Proposed final dividend of rmb11.50 cents per share

* FY net profit rmb2.81 billion versus rmb 2.10 billion

* "Confident of achieving our 2017 yearly sales target"

* "Anticipate China's real estate market will slow down in 2017 as compared to 2016"

* "Expect that overall real estate transaction volume will correct in 2017"

* Has set an initial contracted sales target for full year of 2017 at rmb65.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

