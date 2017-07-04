RPT-COLUMN-As Indonesian nickel ore flows again to China, famine turns to feast: Andy Home
LONDON, July 4 The flow of Indonesian nickel ore to China has resumed after a three-and-a-half year break.
July 5 CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd
* In June 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB9.02 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 4 The flow of Indonesian nickel ore to China has resumed after a three-and-a-half year break.
SYDNEY, July 5 British consortium GFG Alliance on Wednesday said it has signed a binding agreement to acquire highly indebted Australian steel company Arrium Ltd.