July 28 (Reuters) - Cifi Holdings Group Co Ltd

* Vendor has conditionally agreed to subscribe for 135 million subscription shares, at subscription price of hk$3.82 per share

* Net proceeds of placing and subscription will be approximately HK$500 million

* Application has been for resumption of trading with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 31 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: