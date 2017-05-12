BRIEF-Cigna Corporation announces termination of Anthem transaction

May 12 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:
* Cigna Corporation announces termination of Anthem transaction
* Says plans to immediately increase open market share repurchase activity as a result of termination of transaction
* Says "seeks reverse termination fee and other damages from Anthem"
* Says Cigna expects to repurchase at least half of remaining authorization by December 31, 2017
* "Seeks prompt payment of $1.85 billion reverse termination fee" from Anthem
* Cigna "will pursue our claims for additional damages of over $13 billion against Anthem" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: