BRIEF-Deneb Investments to buy Formex Industries for r25 mln
* Deneb has entered into a sale of shares and claims agreement with hosken consolidated investments limited
July 10 CIM Financial Services Ltd:
* Mark Van Beuningen has been appointed as group CEO designate to succeed Paul Leech who will be stepping down as CEO at Sept end
* Mark will become group CEO with effect from Oct. 1 Source: bit.ly/2u4FaGk Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
