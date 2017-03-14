FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CIM Financial Services to sell global business activities to SGG Group
March 14, 2017 / 5:00 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-CIM Financial Services to sell global business activities to SGG Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - CIM Financial Services Ltd:

* Entered into share sale agreement for sale of its Global Business activities to SGG Participations S.A. (SGG)

* Provisional consideration for the sale based on latest estimates is expected to be about $90.3 million equivalent to about 3.2 billion rupees

* Total consideration receivable from disposal of CGB is made up of provisional consideration, net of working capital adjustments

* Says sale would represent profit on disposal of 2.5 billion rupees or 3.60 rupees per share Source: bit.ly/2mUyPts Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

