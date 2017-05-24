FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-CIMB Group posts qtrly net profit of 1.18 bln RGT
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2017 / 5:01 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-CIMB Group posts qtrly net profit of 1.18 bln RGT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - CIMB Group Holdings Bhd:

* Qtrly revenue 4.36 billion RGT

* Qtrly net profit attributable 1.18 billion RGT

* Year-ago qtrly revenue 3.73 billion RGT; Year-ago qtrly net profit 813.8 million RGT

* "Group is cautiously optimistic for the rest of 2017"

* Group's CET1 ratio strengthened to 11.5% as of 31 March 2017

* CIMB Group Holdings Bhd says is currently on track to achieve its key financial targets for 2017

* Group’S net interest margin improved to 2.72% for 1Q17

* Qtrly net interest income 2.65 billion RGT versus 2.38 billion RGT Source text: (bit.ly/2q9Kl77) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.