April 26 (Reuters) - Cimpress NV:

* Qtrly revenue grew 26 percent year over year to $550.6 million

* Says GAAP net loss per diluted share was $1.38 in Q3 of 2017

* Says restructuring charge booked through our income statement during quarter was $24.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.58, revenue view $533.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S