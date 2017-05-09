FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell Q1 earnings per share $1.37
May 9, 2017 / 11:36 AM / 3 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Cincinnati Bell Inc

* Cincinnati Bell reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.37

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $278 million versus I/B/E/S view $291.7 million

* Cincinnati Bell Inc - reaffirms its financial guidance for 2017

* Cincinnati Bell Inc - fioptics video subscribers totaled 141,100 at end of q1, up 21,100 compared to same period in 2016

* Cincinnati Bell Inc - fioptics internet subscribers totaled 207,300 at quarter-end, up 42,800 compared to a year ago

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

