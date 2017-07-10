July 10 Cincinnati Bell Inc:

* Cincinnati Bell Inc. To combine with Hawaiian Telcom and ONX Enterprise Solutions

* Cincinnati Bell Inc - co has signed a definitive agreement to combine with Hawaiian Telcom for a total consideration of approximately $650 million

* Cincinnati Bell Inc - under agreement, Hawaiian Telcom shareholders will have option to elect either $30.75 in cash, 1.6305 shares of co's common stock

* Cincinnati Bell Inc - co has also signed a definitive agreement to acquire Onx Enterprise Solutions for total consideration of about $201 million

* Cincinnati Bell Inc - due to distance and separate operations, Hawaiian Telcom merger is not expected to materially impact jobs in Hawai'i

* Cincinnati Bell Inc - Co, Hawaiian Telcom to retain their names, separate brand identities, Hawaiian Telcom to continue to be managed from Hawai'i

* Cincinnati Bell Inc - Hawaiian Telcom will have two seats on combined company board and these seats will be held by Hawai'i residents

* Cincinnati Bell Inc - co secured committed financing from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., to fund portion of cash consideration of transactions

* Cincinnati Bell Inc - Cincinnati Bell has secured committed financing to refinance Cincinnati Bell and Hawaiian Telcom's existing debt

* Cincinnati Bell-‍Hawaiian Telcom shareholders will also have option to elect a mix of $18.45 in cash and 0.6522 shares of co stock for each Hawaiian share