FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Cincinnati Financial expects Q1 results to include pretax catastrophe losses of about $106 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cincinnati Financial expects Q1 results to include pretax catastrophe losses of about $106 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Cincinnati Financial Corp-

* Cincinnati Financial Corporation announces preliminary estimate for first-quarter storm losses

* Says expects its first-quarter results to include pretax catastrophe losses of approximately $106 million

* Cincinnati Financial - about $100 million of storm losses were from three separate events occurring between feb 28 and march 22

* Cincinnati Financial-estimates Q1 2017 property casualty combined ratio to be in range of 99 percent to 101 percent, including effect of catastrophe losses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.