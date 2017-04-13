BRIEF-Cinda International Holdings says disposal of class A shares of China Dragon Internet Finance Fund SP

April 13 (Reuters) - Cinda International Holdings Ltd- :

* Discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Disposal Of Class A Shares Of China Dragon Internet Finance Fund Sp

* Company as seller, and purchaser entered into agreement

* Company has agreed to sell and purchaser has agreed to acquire sale shares at a total consideration of hk$46.7 million

* Pursuant to deal company has agreed to sell and jc consultancy limited has agreed to acquire sale shares

Source text (bit.ly/2pc8Jki)

