BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics board increases size
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says on June 26, board increased size of board from seven to nine members - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tqUM6K) Further company coverage:
June 29 Cinedigm Corp:
* Bison capital to make significant strategic investment in cinedigm
* Cinedigm Corp - Bison Capital will take majority ownership stake in co
* Cinedigm Corp - agreed to sell to bison capital 20 million shares of Cinedigm's class a common stock for an aggregate purchase price of up to $30 million
* Cinedigm -in advanced talks for exchange agreement with holders representing about 99% by principal amount of its 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2035
* Cinedigm Corp - upon issuance of shares, bison capital will be entitled to designate two members of company's board of directors
* Cinedigm Corp - bison capital has committed to provide company with a $10 million loan for working capital purposes within 60 days of deal closing
* Cinedigm Corp - co and bison capital expect to work together to continue to refinance and retire remaining debt of company
* Cinedigm Corp - proceeds from sale of shares will be used for cash portions of notes exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds dealer quotes, background throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3005, or 76.89 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 2 at C$1.2986 * Bond prices lower across steeper yield curve * 10-year yield touches 3-month high at 1.715 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 29 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a nearly five-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as higher domestic yields pressured investors that had bet