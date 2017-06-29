BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics appoints Roger Jeffs, Joseph Zakrzewski to its board
* Sangamo Therapeutics appoints Roger Jeffs, PH.D. and Joseph S. Zakrzewski to its board of directors
June 29 Cinedigm Corp:
* Bison capital to make significant strategic investment in cinedigm
* Cinedigm Corp - Bison Capital will take majority ownership stake in co
* Cinedigm Corp - agreed to sell to bison capital 20 million shares of Cinedigm's class a common stock for an aggregate purchase price of up to $30 million
* Cinedigm -in advanced talks for exchange agreement with holders representing about 99% by principal amount of its 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2035
* Cinedigm Corp - upon issuance of shares, bison capital will be entitled to designate two members of company's board of directors
* Cinedigm Corp - bison capital has committed to provide company with a $10 million loan for working capital purposes within 60 days of deal closing
* Cinedigm Corp - co and bison capital expect to work together to continue to refinance and retire remaining debt of company
* Cinedigm Corp - proceeds from sale of shares will be used for cash portions of notes exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sangamo Therapeutics appoints Roger Jeffs, PH.D. and Joseph S. Zakrzewski to its board of directors
BUENOS AIRES, June 29 Argentina's industrial production turned positive in May, official data showed on Thursday, breaking a 15-month streak of declines and providing a glimmer of hope for the lackluster economy four months before crucial midterm elections.