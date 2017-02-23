FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Cinemark Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.66
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Cinemark Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cinemark Holdings Inc

* Cinemark holdings, inc. Reports record results for 2016 and announces a 7.4% increase in its annual dividend

* Cinemark holdings, inc. Reports record results for 2016 and announces a 7.4% increase in its annual dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.66

* Q4 revenue $700.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $704.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cinemark holdings inc - as of december 31, 2016, company's aggregate screen count was 5,903

* Cinemark holdings inc - company had commitments to open 8 new theatres and 69 screens during 2017 and 7 new theatres and 76 screens subsequent to 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.