Long-dated JGBs follow Treasuries higher, yield curve flattens
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
June 16 Cinemark Holdings Inc
* Cinemark USA, Inc. Amends senior secured credit agreement
* Credit agreement was amended to reduce rate at which term loan bears interest
* amended to reduce rate at term loan bears interest, which will now be at either a base rate plus 1.00% or LIBOR plus 2.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway