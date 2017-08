BRIEF-Ciner Resources: On Aug 1 co entered into credit agreement

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ciner Resources LP

* Ciner Resources LP - on August 1, co entered into a credit agreement

* Ciner Resources LP - Ciner Resources credit agreement is a $10.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Ciner Resources LP - Ciner Resources credit agreement replaces former credit agreement, dated as of July 18, 2013

* Ciner - revolving credit facility includes sublimit up to $5.0 million for same-day swing line advances; sublimit up to $5.0 million for letters of credit