FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ciner Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.54
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 9:51 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ciner Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Ciner Resources Lp

* Ciner Resources LP announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 sales $126.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $122.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.54

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ciner Resources LP says FY 2017 maintenance of business capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $12 to $15 million

* Ciner Resources LP says fy 2017 expansion capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $23 to $28 million

* Ciner resources - "our full year outlook remains unchanged from previously provided guidance disclosed in q4 and year end 2016 financial results"

* Improving our FY 2017 outlook for international prices to up 3% to 5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.