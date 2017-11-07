FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ciner Resources reports Q3 earnings per share $0.46
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 2:14 AM / in 10 minutes

BRIEF-Ciner Resources reports Q3 earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ciner Resources LP

* Ciner Resources LP announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 sales rose 1.2 percent to $122.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Expect FY2017 soda ash volume sold to remain flat to 2016​

* ‍Expansion capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $17 to $20 million​ in FY 2017

* ‍Expect FY2017 domestic pricing to be flat to up 2%, compared to previous range of flat to down 3%​

* ‍Expect FY2017 international prices to be up 6% to 8% compared to previous range of 3% to 5%​

* ‍maintenance of business capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $10 to $12 million in FY2017​

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
