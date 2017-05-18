BRIEF-Cineworld says from Jan. 1 to May 11 records revenue growth of 21.3 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group Plc

* Trading update for period 1 january 2017 to 11 may 2017

* For period 1 January 2017 to 11 May 2017, group achieved revenue growth of 21.3%, 15.8% on a constant currency basis

* For period 1 January 2017 to 11 May 2017, retail revenue also showed strong growth of 19.7% as a result of increase in admissions

* Whilst still early in year, group is on track to deliver a performance for year in line with current market expectations

* Strong admissions growth took place across both uk and row, with particularly good performances in uk, israel, romania and Slovakia

* Growth was driven by attractiveness of film slate, group's new openings in prior year and improved results from ongoing refurbishment programme

* Highest grossing films in period were "beauty and beast", "la la land", "sing", "guardians of galaxy vol. 2", " fate of furious" and " lego batman movie"