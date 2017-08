March 13 (Reuters) - Cinnober Financial Technology AB:

* Through directed issue 692,307 new shares will be issued

* Receives proceeds of about 180 million Swedish crowns ($20.1 million) before deduction of issue costs

* Shares are issued at subscription price of 260 crowns

($1 = 8.9751 Swedish crowns)