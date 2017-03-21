FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Cintas Corp on march 21, 2017, G&K Services, entered into an amended, restated note purchase agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cintas Corp on march 21, 2017, G&K Services, entered into an amended, restated note purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Cintas Corp:

* Cintas Corp - on March 21, 2017, G&K Services, Inc entered into an amended and restated note purchase agreement

* Cintas Corp - interest on each tranche of notes is payable semiannually - sec filing

* Cintas Corp - pursuant to A&R note purchase agreement, 3.73% series a senior notes due April 15, 2023, 3.88% series b senior notes due April 15, 2025

* Cintas - effective march 21, 2017, note purchase agreement, dated April 15, 2013, among g&k services and purchasers, replaced by a&r purchase agreement Source text (bit.ly/2nHaDfw) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.