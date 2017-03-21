BRIEF-Cintas Corp says G&K Services enters amended and restated note purchase agreement

March 21 (Reuters) - Cintas Corp :

* 3.73% series a senior notes due April 15,2023, 3.88% series B senior notes due April 15,2025 were deemed to be amended,restated

* On March 21, 2017, G&K Services, Inc. entered into an amended and restated note purchase agreement

* Interest on each tranche of notes is payable semiannually - SEC filing

* Effective March 21, 2017, note purchase agreement, dated april 15, 2013, among G&K Services and Purchasers, replaced by A&R purchase agreement Source text - (bit.ly/2nHaDfw) Further company coverage: