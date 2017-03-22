March 22 Cintas Corp:
* Cintas Corporation announces fiscal 2017 third quarter
results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.08 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $1.28 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.28 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cintas Corp - expect to realize annual synergies in range
of $130 million to $140 million in fourth full year following
acquisition
* Says "we are pulling our guidance for remainder of our
2017 fiscal year"
* Says integration process with g&k needed to achieve annual
synergies will result in certain non-recurring costs
