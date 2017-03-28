BRIEF-Cinven, Permira sell 75 mln shares in JRP via placing-bookrunners

March 28 (Reuters) - Jrp Group Plc

* Proposed placing of approximately 75 million ordinary shares in jrp group plc ( "company" or "jrp group") by avallux s.à r.l. And fourth cinven funds

* Cinven and permira, through certain of their funds as defined below, (together, "sellers") announce that they intend to sell approximately 30 million ordinary shares and 45 million ordinary shares respectively (together, "placing shares") in jrp group

* 75 million placing shares represent approximately 8.0% of company's issued share capital

* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild

* Barclays bank plc, acting through its investment bank ("barclays") and numis securities limited ("numis") are acting as joint bookrunners

* Remainder of company's ordinary shares held by sellers following placing will be subject to a lock-up which ends 90 days after completion of placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: