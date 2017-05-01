BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces sale of U.S. Commercial assets to EPI Group

May 1 (Reuters) - Epi Holdings Ltd

* Cipher pharmaceuticals announces sale of u.s. Commercial assets to epi group

* Cipher pharmaceuticals inc - epi acquired substantially all assets of cipher us for cash consideration of us$13.6 million

* Cipher pharmaceuticals inc - deal includes a regulatory milestone of us$0.75 million if certain predefined conditions are achieved

* Cipher pharmaceuticals inc - transaction does not include or impact cipher's licensing business in u.s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: