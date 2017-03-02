BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals Q4 net loss $11.3 million

March 2 (Reuters) - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals reports 2016 Q4 & year-end financial results

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly total revenue of $10.7 million, an increase of 10% from $9.7 million in Q4 2015

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly net loss of $11.3 million, or $0.45 per basic share

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc says "we continue to pursue strategic options for U.S. business"

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals says have taken steps to reduce cost structure; expect to achieve cash savings of about $3 million on annualized basis