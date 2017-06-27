June 27 Cipherlab Co Ltd :

* Says co will pay cash dividend of T$68.5 million in total for 2016

* Ex-dividend date July 18

* Last date before book closure July 19 with book closure period from July 20 to July 24

* Record date July 24

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tVc1pt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)