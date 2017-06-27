BRIEF-Adlink Technology to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 18
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 18
June 27 Cipherlab Co Ltd :
* Says co will pay cash dividend of T$68.5 million in total for 2016
* Ex-dividend date July 18
* Last date before book closure July 19 with book closure period from July 20 to July 24
* Record date July 24
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tVc1pt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 18
June 27 China Shipbuilding Industry Group Sea Defense and Information Confrontation Co