5 months ago
March 24, 2017 / 4:36 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cipla Ltd says co does not import for sale or sell Tadalafil tables in US market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd:

* Cipla Ltd clarifies on news item "USFDA issued import alert on Cipla's Tadalafil drug made at Bhagwanpur unit"

* Says co does not directly or indirectly import for sale or sell Tadalafil tables in US market

* Says co not authorised any party to import for sale or sell Tadalafil tables in US market

* Co is not associated with referenced import alert of Tadalafil product or its source at Bhagwanpur site for US market

* The event has no impact on Cipla Source text: bit.ly/2nOrfSo Further company coverage:

