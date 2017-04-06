BRIEF-Retrophin board appoints Ron Squarer as director
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
April 6 Cipla Ltd
* Says Cipla USA enters into collaboration with Medrx
* Medrx is eligible to receive up to USD 30 million cumulatively through upfront and developmental, regulatory, and commercial milestones payments
* Medrx will also receive tiered royalties on the net sales of commercialized licensed products
* Worldwide licensing agreement (except for east asia) signed for development, commercialize of mrx-4tzt, a tizanidine1 patch for spasticity Source text: bit.ly/2ne6obe Further company coverage:
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
April 13 Drug company Innoviva Inc said on Thursday it would undertake a review of its costs, including executive compensation following pressure from activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP.