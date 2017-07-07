July 6 Circa Enterprises Inc:

* Circa announces acquisition of Guardian Telecom

* Circa enterprises inc says agreement was signed July 6, 2017 and transaction is expected to be completed on or about July 14, 2017

* Upon completion of acquisition, business will operate as guardian telecom, a division of circa enterprises inc

* Cash transaction of approximately $3.5 million remains subject to standard closing conditions

* Funding for transaction is expected to be financed from existing cash and restructuring of company's credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: