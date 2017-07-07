UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec tips record Q2 profit as memory prices surge
* Q2 op profit likely $12.1 bln vs $11.3 bln analyst estimate
July 6 Circa Enterprises Inc:
* Circa announces acquisition of Guardian Telecom
* Circa enterprises inc says agreement was signed July 6, 2017 and transaction is expected to be completed on or about July 14, 2017
* Upon completion of acquisition, business will operate as guardian telecom, a division of circa enterprises inc
* Cash transaction of approximately $3.5 million remains subject to standard closing conditions
* Funding for transaction is expected to be financed from existing cash and restructuring of company's credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 "Making Money" host Charles Payne was suspended from Fox Business Network, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.