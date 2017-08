BRIEF-Circassia Pharmaceuticals fy revenues increased to 23.1 mln stg

April 25 (Reuters) - Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Preliminary results for year ended 31 December 2016

* FY revenues increased to £23.1 million (2015: £10.8 million)

* FY research and development investment £46.2 million (2015: £46.8 million) including allergy expenditure of £21.5 million

* FY underlying loss for year £57.4 million (2015: £50.0 million); total loss £137.4 million (2015: £50.0 million)

* Fy allergy portfolio provisions, restructuring costs and impairments £80.0 million 4 (2015: £nil)

* Strong balance sheet with £117.4 million cash 5 at 31 december 2016 (31 december 2015: £203.8 million with £33.2 million relating to 2015 acquisitions paid during 2016)