5 months ago
BRIEF-Circle Holdings enters deals with Medical Properties' affiliates
April 4, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Circle Holdings enters deals with Medical Properties' affiliates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Circle Holdings Plc -

* Contract

* Announces that group has entered into agreements with affiliates of Medical Properties Trust Inc

* Under terms of agreements, Circle will sell its long-term lease on Birmingham plot to an affiliate of MPT for £2.7 million

* MPT to develop a 39-bed, 6,500 sqm2 acute care facility to be operated by circle, with scope to expand to a six-theatre hospital

* Total development costs for facility are anticipated to be approx. £32.3 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

