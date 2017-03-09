March 10 Cit Group Inc
* CIT Group Inc - following this transaction, tc will be
sole owner of entities
* CIT Group Inc - tc-cit joint ventures were excluded from
sale to avolon
* Cit Group - reached agreement to sell 30 percent ownership
stake in commercial aircraft leasing joint ventures tc-cit
aviation ireland, tc-cit aviation u.s., inc
