May 16 (Reuters) - CIT Group Inc:

* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims

* CIT Group - do not expect outcome of remaining loan origination matter to have material adverse effect on co's financial condition or results of operations