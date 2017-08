May 9 (Reuters) - CIT Group Inc

* CIT GROUP INC - MENIN DEVELOPMENT WILL USE FACILITY TO REFINANCE PGA PLAZA SHOPPING CENTER IN PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: