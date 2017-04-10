BRIEF-Citi Trends announces expanded capital return program

April 10 (Reuters) - Citi Trends Inc -
* Announces expanded capital return program
* Expects to return approximately $30 million to stockholders over next 12 months
* Increases quarterly dividend by 33.3%
* Authorizes $25 million share repurchase program
* A 33.3% increase in its quarterly dividend, from $0.06 to $0.08
* Company expects to fund new share repurchases from cash on hand
* Increase to quarterly dividend will begin with q2 dividend to be paid to stockholders in June 2017