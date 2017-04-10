BRIEF-Citi Trends announces expanded capital return program

April 10 (Reuters) - Citi Trends Inc -

* Announces expanded capital return program

* Expects to return approximately $30 million to stockholders over next 12 months

* Increases quarterly dividend by 33.3%

* Authorizes $25 million share repurchase program

* A 33.3% increase in its quarterly dividend, from $0.06 to $0.08

* Company expects to fund new share repurchases from cash on hand

* Increase to quarterly dividend will begin with q2 dividend to be paid to stockholders in June 2017