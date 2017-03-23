March 23 Citi Trends Inc:
* Citi Trends, Inc. Announces executive transition
* Citi Trends Inc - names Bruce Smith acting CEO
* Citi Trends Inc - appoints Ed Anderson as executive
chairman
* Citi Trends Inc - Jason Mazzola has resigned as CEO and a
director of company
* Citi Trends Inc- board has commenced a formal search
process to identify a permanent CEO
* Citi Trends Inc - names Ed Anderson as executive chairman,
effective immediately
* Citi Trends Inc - board has reduced size of its board of
directors to six members, from seven members, effective
immediately
* Citi Trends Inc- Smith will continue to serve as coo and
cfo during search process
