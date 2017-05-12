BRIEF-Citi Trends says agrees with ISS recommendation of director Barbara Levy

May 12 (Reuters) - Citi Trends Inc

* Citi trends -issued statement in response to report from institutional stockholder services relating to election of directors to citi trends' board

* Citi trends inc says agrees with institutional stockholder services recommendation of director barbara levy

* Citi trends inc says "disagree" with institutional stockholder services not recommending full slate of citi trends' director nominees

* Citi trends inc says urging stockholders to vote for all three of its director nominees