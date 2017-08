March 17 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* Says Citibank statement on phishing email

* Citigroup Inc - reaffirms that it has not sent these emails to its clients and has no connection with this unauthorized email

* Citigroup - alerts public to phishing email purportedly sent from Citibank with a sender email address alert@citibank.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: