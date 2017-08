May 18 (Reuters) - Citic Envirotech ltd-

* Secured a build-transfer project in feng hua district, ningbo city, worth rmb 3 billion

* Project involves investment, design, construction, procurement, commissioning to restore rivers and its surrounding environment

* Project will be undertaken by a project company ("joint venture")

* Company's proportionate total investment in joint venture will be approximately S$366 million