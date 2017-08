March 22 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit down 47.65 percent y/y at 10.4 billion yuan ($1.51 billion)

* Says it plans to issue debt financing instruments worth up to 80 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mP6CAG; bit.ly/2n6LpUO

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8865 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)