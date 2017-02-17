Feb 17 CITIC Securities Co Ltd

* Says board approves to boost investment unit's capital by 11 billion yuan ($1.60 billion)

* Says it plans to sell its entire 12.7 percent stake in Qianhai Equity Exchange (Shenzhen) for at least 299.9 million yuan

* Says it plans to sell it and units' 4.6 percent stake in E-capital Transfer for at least 111.5 million yuan

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8673 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)