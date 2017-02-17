BRIEF-e'grand repurchases 145,000 shares
* Says it repurchased 145,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of totally 99,942,600 yen in total, as of Feb. 17
Feb 17 CITIC Securities Co Ltd
* Says board approves to boost investment unit's capital by 11 billion yuan ($1.60 billion)
* Says it plans to sell its entire 12.7 percent stake in Qianhai Equity Exchange (Shenzhen) for at least 299.9 million yuan
* Says it plans to sell it and units' 4.6 percent stake in E-capital Transfer for at least 111.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lS0OdF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8673 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it repurchased 145,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of totally 99,942,600 yen in total, as of Feb. 17
* Interbank bond market opened to 'quasi-REITs' on case-by-case basis
* Says the fire mishap on Feb 16 causes damages of 7.3 million yuan ($1.06 million)