March 20 (Reuters) - Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd

* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders of hk$850.1 million, increasing by 6.0%

* FY group's total revenue amounted to hk$7.70 billion, representing a decline of 7.8%

* board recommended a final dividend of hk10.35 cents per share for 2016.