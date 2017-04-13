FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Citigroup reports Q1 2017 earnings per share of $1.35
April 13, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Citigroup reports Q1 2017 earnings per share of $1.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* Citigroup reports first quarter 2017 earnings per share of $1.35

* Fixed income markets revenues of $3.6 billion in q1 2017 increased 19%

* Citigroup Inc says Citigroup's allowance for loan losses was $12.0 billion at quarter end, compared to $12.7 billion

* Qtrly equity markets revenues of $769 million increased 10%

* Qtrly GCB revenues of $7.8 billion increased 1%

* Qtrly ICG revenues of $9.1 billion increased 16%

* Citigroup CEO Corbat says "the momentum we saw across many of our businesses towards end of last year carried into first quarter" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

